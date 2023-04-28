Getafe name new manager after chaos in search for Quique Sanchez Flores replacement

Getafe have confirmed that Ruben Reyes will take charge of the side, although they have not confirmed how long for.

Los Azulones sacked Quique Sanchez Flores on Thursday, after a winless run of five matches, which has seen them slip into the relegation zone.

As per Relevo, former coach Jose Bordalas was the favourite to replace him. President Angel Torres reportedly told the club that he would be taking over until the end of the season, but Torres could not reach a deal with Bordalas during negotiations.

Upon finding out that Bordalas would not be taking charge, the squad seemingly asked Torres to turn things around with the coach from Alicante, but Torres, unwilling or unable to do so, has instead appointed Reyes.

He had taken over as Sporting Director last summer, working with Director of Football Ramon Planes – set to join Real Betis – but finds himself in charge of the side now. Reyes, 44, had spent several years as a manager in the lower divisions with Rayo Majadahonda and Alcobendas, before becoming an analyst for Rayo Vallecano. A season with Real Oviedo as Sporting Director followed, before joining Getafe last summer.

Torres is notoriously strong-willed and may not have taken kindly to negotiations falling apart with Bordalas. Reyes is an inexperienced option at the top level of management, and it represents something of a risk for Getafe, who face Espanyol on Sunday in a crucial relegation battle.

Three points lie between the two in 19th and 18th, with Getafe a point from safety as things stand. It is predicted that Reyes will remain in charge for at least the next two games, which come thick and fast over the next few days.