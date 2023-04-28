Former manager criticises use of Marc Cucurella as a centre-back – ‘He can’t bring out his best there’

Former Valencia and Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has laughed off the suggestion that Marc Cucurella should be used as a central defender. The 24-year-old moved from Brighton to Chelsea for €65m last summer, but has struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge, at times being used as a central defender.

Cucurella came on there against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, and struggled greatly, being caught by a run which resulted in Reece James’ sending off.

Bordalas, who managed Cucurella at Getafe and converted him to a left midfielder, was asked by Relevo what he thought of it.

“I don’t see him there! I don’t think he can bring out his best version in that position.”

Bordalas perhaps got the best out of Cucurella while at Getafe, which led to his move to Brighton.

“I see him as a full-back, a winger, a midfielder… Because he has dynamism and a great ability to recover balls and get out quickly. Centre-back, no. I always give him as an example, not because of his talent, but because of his ability to pay attention, effort and to achieve goals.”

“He is a great professional and a very good guy. Many people have doubted him, it is said that he lacks talent and it is true that he has come to a team that is up and down, but he will end up settling in the Premier League.”

Brighton did use him as a left central defender in a back three to good effect at times, but Bordalas is clearly not convinced by it at all. For many in Spain, the fee paid for Cucurella and the use of him was met with widespread surpise.