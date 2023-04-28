Ferran Torres reveals the ‘little sod’ of the Barcelona dressing room

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has opened up on life in the dressing room on Movistar+ talkshow Cero, explaining that he would love Lionel Messi to return to the club.

Torres told viewers that Messi deserved an appropriate farewell, and joked that some of the dressing room were already ‘doing the work’ to convince him to return, referring to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets’ dinner with Messi recently.

"It's true there has been a rumour. I would like it, a farewell for him at the appropriate level for everything he has given Barca." Ferran Torres on the potential return of Lionel Messi @cero.pic.twitter.com/tZ8UwK6YQZ — Football España (@footballespana_) April 28, 2023

The former Valencia man also went on to reveal that Eric Garcia was the ‘little sod’ of the dressing room, when asked who was the most deceptive player at first sight.

“He looks as if he is the son-in-law that every father-in-law wants for his daughter. But be careful, because he kills them with silence.”

Preguntas de vestuario con @FerranTorres20 😜

Cuidao que te vas a sorprender 😂 #MartínezYHermanos pic.twitter.com/CUdu6HwMaM — #0 por Movistar Plus+ (@cero) April 27, 2023

Torres continued on to explain that he felt Jules Kounde was the worst dresser in the squad, while admitting that all footballers are superstitious. He himself always puts his right boot on first, and comes onto the pitch with his right foot first.