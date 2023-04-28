David Alaba winning Champions League fitness race

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is on track to return for their Champions League showdown with Manchester City next month.

Los Blancos will be aiming to retain their European crown, against the Premier League giants, with a home tie on May 9, followed by a trip to the Etihad Stadium eight days later.

French international Ferland Mendy is certain to miss out for Real Madrid with veteran midfielder Luka Modric facing a battle to recover from a thigh injury.

However, as per reports from Diario Sport, the news on Alaba is more positive, with the former Bayern Munich star on track to start the first leg as he recovers from a calf issue.

Eder Militao will miss the first clash, due to suspension, with Alaba set to partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence against City.

Carlo Ancelotti will not risk Alba in league games prior to the City tie, but he is expected to feature in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, on May 6.