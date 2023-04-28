Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reveals he personally asked for defensive recruit

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained that two of their signings last summer were specifically requested by him. Defensive recruits Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde were both players he personally wanted Barcelona to bring in.

Christensen has been out of action for a month, in which his importance to Barcelona has been demonstrated again. Conceding four against Real Madrid and two against Rayo Vallecano, Christensen should return to action against Real Betis on Saturday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, Xavi spoke fondly of the Danish defender.

“He is a personal signing, of mine. We have a lot of confidence in him. He is always focused, aware of what can happen. The defensive line moves forward very well with him. We value him very much and we have missed him a lot.”

Xavi was also asked about Jules Kounde, and whether he could now be a long-term solution at right-back rather than an option under specific circumstances.

“We’ll see next year. He’s adapting to the full-back role, but I know he’s a central defender. He is also a signing of mine. Due to circumstances, he’s adapting to the full-back for the good of the team. We know he’s a central defender and that he’s more comfortable as a central defender. He’s adapting and he has the humility to play there.”

Xavi’s comments come just hours after reporting that Christensen will remain at the club this summer. Meanwhile Franck Kessie, who may not have been his signing, looks set to leave.

The Catalan manager will take the credit for Christensen’s signing from now on, which perhaps will help his reputation. Xavi has a mixed reputation these days, despite his good results in La Liga, and Christensen’s success will now be linked to Xavi.