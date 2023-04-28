Atletico Madrid and Chelsea considering ‘new’ solution to Joao Felix situation

Portuguese forward Joao Felix is in a tricky situation. On loan at Chelsea, there seems to be a will to retain him next season, but likely not at the price Atletico Madrid will demand. Equally, Los Colchoneros are likely content to move on from Felix, but only at a price which does not represent a significant loss for them.

Tricky negotiations are scheduled for the summer, with Felix also happy to remain in London. Yet MD say they consider a ‘new’ solution to the problem – keeping it exactly the same.

Felix could remain at Chelsea on loan next season with the London club paying his salary. It would give the Blues a chance to raise funds for his purchase the following summer, after a season of heavy spending this year. Equally, Diego Simeone’s contract at Atletico finishes in 2024, and the uncertainty over what the Argentine will do brings an added variable.

It seems unlikely that Felix would return with Simeone in charge, given the two have not gotten the best out of each other so far. If El Cholo did depart, it may open the door for Felix to come back in.

Remaining on loan at Chelsea would allow all parties to reassess a summer down the line, with both clubs in or approaching a potential period of flux.