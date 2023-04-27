‘Xavi’s comments are those of a bad loser’ – La Liga President complains about Barcelona manager

Rayo Vallecano President Martin Presa has taken a shot at Xavi Hernandez following his comments on the state of Getafe’s pitch two weeks ago.

Barcelona’s coach was adamant that something should be done about Getafe’s pitch during a 0-0 draw between the two, and has been roundly criticised in Spain. However it was something he doubled down on, declaring that in a few years time it would be bizarre that teams were allowed to leave their grass long.

Speaking ahead of Rayo Vallecano’s 2-1 win over Barcelona, Presa explained that it wouldn’t be a problem for Xavi, as had his coach Andoni Iraola.

“The grass is impeccable, we have the best grass in the community of Madrid this year. And that we have worse weather conditions than other fields,” Presa assured Sport ahead of the game.”

“With all due respect, it is the sort of thing that comes from a bad loser. It is a debate that does not have to happen, in my opinion. And as for the measures, they are the regulations.”

Presa’s comments are unlikely to faze Xavi, who will not back down over the issue.

Presa himself is not a character without his own battles, not least within his own club. Every match at Vallecas is accompanied by a large round of ‘Presa, leave now’ from his own fans. Meanwhile midfielder Pathe Ciss reportedly hit Presa in January after he rejected an offer from Lyon for the player.

Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images