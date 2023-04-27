Xavi Hernandez criticises Barcelona side for style of play against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has called out his players for their lack of style and personality against Rayo Vallecano, after they fell to just their third defeat of the season.

The Blaugrana went down early to an Alvaro Garcia finish, and in the second half gave up a sloppy goal to Fran Garcia. Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit, but Barcelona were powerless to stop Rayo for much of the match. Speaking to Marca after the match, Xavi explained what his side did not do.

“We lacked playing inside a little. We have abused the long pass. It was not necessary. We have been turgid. We were not comfortable at any point. Every game is a story. Against Atlético we were good, but today, not We’ve been thick. We’re not in a negative dynamic. We haven’t been comfortable.”

He also sent a message that he has been repeating time and again over recent weeks, with Barcelona almost reopening the title race before their win over Atletico Madrid.

“La Liga hasn’t finished. That’s the problem, that it hasn’t finished. We have to generate things. Rayo have done the things that we had to do. We haven’t played the game that was required at this stage of the competition.”

Barcelona’s form against the likes of Girona, Getafe and now Rayo Vallecano is concerning for many fans, with the team looking disinterested and unfocused. While the play has been underwhelming for some time, perhaps Xavi’s biggest task is to motivate his side again.

