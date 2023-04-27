‘We’re playing for food for our families and it’s as if it doesn’t matter’ – David Soria rages at Getafe team

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria has callled out his teammates for a lack of passion following their defeat to Almeria on Wednesday evening. Los Azulones went down 2-1 to the Andalusian side, giving Rubi and company their first win away from home all season, but Soria was furious with his side for allowing that.

Luis Suarez scored a brace for Almeria, with Djakpo Djene being sent off in the first half, before Borja Mayoral gave Getafe late hope. It leaves Getafe just a point above the drop zone with seven games to go – Valencia and Espanyol below them also have a game in hand.

“We are down, four or five games without winning and this was a fundamental game. A direct rival, but in the end what is always said, it’s time to raise your head, next Sunday we have another final and we play for our survival.”

😡"ALGUNO NO se lo está TOMANDO EN SERIO y es el pan de nuestros hijos"😡 ⚡️Rajada histórica de David Soria, portero del Getafe. #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/6b6RmWDRhP — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 27, 2023

Soria said his teammates were all too willing to accept things as they are currently.

“We do not have the mentality or the balls to change the situation. Any negative detail hurts us a lot. We started well, but we conceded a goal. It’s fine, this is football, you can concede goals. But we have to give more. We have to have a lot more fire in our blood. Everyone. No one can be excluded. We are playing for food for our families and there are some who don’t seem to care much,” the goalkeeper fumed to MD.

All eyes will be on the RCDE Stadium this weekend.

“Many times the situation can overwhelm the players a bit and we have to try to change that. We are playing for our lives against Espanyol. Either we push or we go down. There is nothing to think about, we have to work and go out and eat everything. There are no other options on Sunday. Whoever doesn’t give everything can’t compete. It’s impossible and even more so in this League. It’s extra competitive, anyone can beat you. This team can’t fall with eight games to go. It can’t happen,” Soria fininshed.

Quique Sanchez Flores came out with his own declaration of anger after defeat to Real Mallorca at the weekend, accusing his players of ‘choosing s***’. It appears not all is well at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez currently.