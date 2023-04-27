WATCH: Valencia teenager scores incredible solo goal to secure last minute victory against Real Valladolid

After an utterly dismal first 29 matches in La Liga, Valencia appear to be picking up form just at the right time. Los Che defeated Elche on Sunday, and they made it back-to-back wins on Thursday, defeating Real Valladolid.

However, it was far from easy for Valencia, who fell behind early on after a woeful error from Mouctar Diakhaby. However, the Guinean made up for it by grabbing the equaliser, although he certainly had Real Valladolid keeper Jordi Masip to thank.

The match looked destined for a draw, but Valencia youngster Javi Guerra provided a memorable moment by scoring a stoppage time winner. The 19-year-old capped off a fine run by arrowing the ball into Masip’s top corner.

PANDEMONIUM AT MESTALLA! 😱😱 19-year-old Javi Guerra scores a beauty for his first LaLiga goal and Valencia seal a monumental win for their survival bid in stoppage time 🦇 pic.twitter.com/WrLVnczjeC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 27, 2023

It is Guerra’s first goal for the club, in just his fourth appearance. Hailing from the local area, it is a moment that he will never forget.

It could be a crucial moment for Valencia, who have been at risk of dropping into the second tier of Spanish football for much of the season. However, the back-to-back victories have moved them up to 16th. They face another relegation six-pointer on Sunday, when they travel to face Cadiz.