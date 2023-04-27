Real Madrid open talks with Zinedine Zidane over possible third spell as head coach

Two years after leaving Real Madrid for a second time (as manager), Zinedine Zidane could be in line for a sensational return to the club this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Real Madrid are in contact with Zidane over possibly returning for a third spell as head coach. The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving in 2021, but that could be about to change.

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the cause of much speculation in recent weeks, amid reports that the CBF want him to take over as Brazil head coach in the summer.

Should Ancelotti depart, Real Madrid will require a new head coach themselves, and it appears that Zidane is in contention to replace the Italian if he does depart.

Zidane has been a proven winner at Real Madrid. Over the course of his two spells, he won 11 trophies, which included three Champions League titles back-to-back between 2016 and 2018. He could get the opportunity to add to that haul from next season.

