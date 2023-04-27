Real Madrid expect key duo return for Almeria clash this weekend

Real Madrid will hope to bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to Girona this weekend, when they take on Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are effectively out of the La Liga title race, as they trail Barcelona by 11 points with seven games remaining, but they will be keen to get back to winning ways ahead of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Manchester City.

Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema both missed the midweek trip to Catalonia, with the former’s absence being particularly costly, but both should be back in contention for Saturday’s match, according to Sergio Quirante.

It will be a welcome boost for Real Madrid to have Courtois and Benzema back, with both players being invaluable members of Ancelotti’s squad.

Both will hope to stay fit ahead of the first leg against Man City, which takes place in less than two weeks. Real Madrid are hoping to go back-to-back in the Champions League, having won last season’s competition.