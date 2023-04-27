Osasuna release kit for Copa del Rey final featuring Michael Robinson quote

Osasuna are just over a week away from their second ever Copa del Rey final and have released a special edition kit to mark the occasion. The new strip is inspired by some of their kits from the 1980s, and will be worn against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, as well as in the Spanish Supercup next season, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The kit was presented by Darko Brasanic, who recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and will miss the final as a result. A thousand of the strips will go on sale in the club store, after which fans will be able to order them online, as per the Osasuna website.

It is the first club kit to feature the new Adidas badge design, which until this point had been used exclusively by national teams. It will also have embroidered on it a quote from the late great Michael Robinson – ‘Osasuna es alma, alma y mas alma’ [Osasuna is spirit, spirit, and even more spirit]. Robinson played for Osasuna as a forward before becoming a broadcasting icon in Spain, famous for his insight into the Spanish game.

🛍️ En tres horas se han vendido más de medio millar de camisetas de la final de la #CopaDelRey, doblando así el récord de ventas en un día en la @TiendaCAOsasuna. Hasta el momento, ya se han terminado las de mujer y tallas XL y XXL.#CuestiónDeAlma | #RealMadridOsasuna pic.twitter.com/gOJsrTn8z4 — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) April 26, 2023

The atmosphere in Pamplona is building towards the Copa del Rey final, which is set to mark an historic night in the club’s history. In the first three hours, the kit sold half of the stock in the shop.