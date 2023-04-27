New leaks show further images of Barcelona’s home kit for 2023/24 season

With the current campaign coming to an end in a few weeks’ time, attention will soon turn to next season. As is tradition in modern times, clubs will begin to reveal their new kits towards the end of the previous season.

Barcelona are likely to follow that trend, and their kit for next season has already been leaked by Footy Headlines, as per MD. Club officials have opted for a more classic look, with there being less Blaugrana stripes.

On top of that, the typography will be white, which is reminiscent of the kits worn by the Barcelona sides of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

As usual, it is expected that the new kit will be a big seller, but next season could see a massive increase in shirt sales, should Lionel Messi make a triumphant return to Barcelona in the summer. At the moment, that appears to be a genuine possibility.