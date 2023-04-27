Getafe sack manager Quique Sanchez Flores with seven games remaining in La Liga

Getafe have parted company with manager Quique Sanchez Flores after just over a year and a half and 61 games in charge, in his third spell in charge of the club.

Los Azulones are five games without a win and were beaten by Almeria 2-1 on Wednesday, handing the Andalusian side their first away win of the season. They emitted a short statement on Thursday thanking Sanchez Flores for his commitment and professionalism during his spell.

Getafe remain in 17th with a point to spare on the drop zone, but Valencia and Espanyol have a game in hand. Only Espanyol and and Elche are on worse runs of form, with the former set to welcome Getafe to the RCDE Stadium this Sunday.

The well-liked manager took over in October of 2021, clawing their way back to survival last season despite the side being winless over the first eight games. He had called out his players for choosing ‘s*** over good’ last weekend, and David Soria fired shots at his own teammates on Wednesday too.

Former coach Jose Bordalas is the favourite to take over, who had unparalleled success at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.