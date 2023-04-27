Five issues outlined that Barcelona must solve in order to sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona are keen to bring Lionel Messi back to the city that was his home for 21 years, before departing to Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine is free to negotiate with any team, given he has just over two months left on his contract, but Barcelona are struggling to do that.

Cadena SER have outlined five problems that the Blaugrana must solve before they are able to dream of Messi wearing those colours once again.

Firstly, La Liga must approve their financial plans, which illustrate the viability of such a move. Without that, they would be unable to bring Messi back – Director of Football was in Madrid this week discussing just that.

Secondly, get themselves under the salary limit for this season so that they can recruit without restrictions.

Third, Barcelona must work out how to register the contracts that they have renewed, such as Gavi, Ronald Araujo, Marcos Alonso and Alejandro Balde, should they agree to a detail.

Next Joan Laporta must apologise to Messi for the way he was treated two summers ago, when he pulled the plug on Messi’s contract at the last-minute.

Once those steps are out the way, Barcelona actually have to be able to make Messi an offer. Regardless of his desire to return, he will still command a significant salary.

Although Messi seems open to a comeback, the numbers still have plenty of work to do before Barcleona can realistically sign him. Given the growing excitement over his potential return, it would at this point perhaps be a disappointment if he does not.

