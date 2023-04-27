First team player intending to leave Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid have been significantly deflected by injuries this season, particularly in the defensive department. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are just two players that have been affected, while others have also been affected.

Despite this, Alvaro Odriozola has rarely featured this season. The 27-year-old has been on the bench for many occasions, but he has been involved in just five matches (two in La Liga, two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Club World Cup), amassing just 87 minutes of action.

Odriozola has been on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina respectively over the last few season, but he is now looking to leave Real Madrid on a permanent basis this summer, according to Relevo.

Odriozola’s contract at Real Madrid does not expire until the end of next season, so it is likely that a transfer fee will be required in order for him to leave. A return to Real Sociedad has been speculated upon, while Athletic Club are also reportedly interested.