Brazil set Carlo Ancelotti deadline for decision on Real Madrid future

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) have set a deadline for Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to make a decision on his future.

The Selecao are determined to bring in the Italian at the end of the season as their next national team manager, and first foreign manager ever. Ancelotti has admitted to being flattered by that interest, but has maintained time and again that he wishes to fulfil his contract until 2024.

Itatiaia, as referenced by Marca, have quoted CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues, who was reluctant to move away from Ancelotti prematurely.

“Before going to plan B, I want to exhaust all the possibilities of plan A. We have a commitment to society and we must listen to the clamour, which also guide us.”

Supposedly their deadline for a decision is the 25th of May, ahead of summer friendlies for Brazil after the club season finishes. Ancelotti should have more clarity on his future by then, with the Copa del Rey decided, and the Champions League semi-final to play – both are likely to have an impact on whether he continues at Real Madrid.