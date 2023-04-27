Barcelona secure much-needed financial boost from UWCL semi-final clash with Chelsea

Barcelona Femeni secured passage to their third successive UEFA Women’s Champions League final on Thursday, defeating Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final clash.

Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg was followed by a 1-1 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou, which ensured that Barcelona will face either Wolfsburg or Arsenal in the final, which takes place in Eindhoven on the 3rd of June.

It was a joyous occasion for Barcelona in more ways than one. On top of the progression to the final, the club also netted €1.2m from ticket sales from Thursday’s match, which 72.262 fans attended, as per MD.

Given their well-documented financial woes, it is a boost for Barcelona to be able to pocket additional funds. They will hope to add more by the end of the season, as Femeni go for their second Champions League triumph in three years.

Measures are already being taken to reduce expenses ahead of next season, so this extra cash will be very much appreciated by Barcelona, as they look to balance the books over the next few years.

