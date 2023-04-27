Barcelona handed major injury boost as key duo set to return against Real Betis

It has been a difficult few months for Barcelona on the injury front. Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong and Andreas Christensen have all been missing for sustained periods of time in recent weeks, which has seen the team’s performances suffer as a result.

Pedri and De Jong returned at the weekend against Atletico Madrid, although there were unable to stop Barcelona falling to defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening.

Christensen and Dembele both missed that match, but according to Diario AS, they are expected to return for Saturday’s game against Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Dembele has been absent since January, having suffering a thigh injury against Girona, while Christensen was injured on international duty with Denmark at the end of March. Both players have been missed, but their injury struggles now look to be behind them.

After Wednesday’s disappointment, Barcelona will be desperate to end the season well, as they look set to reclaim the La Liga title for the first time in four years. With Dembele and Christensen available, they will have a better chance of doing just that.