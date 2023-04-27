Barcelona Femeni reach third successive Champions League final after overcoming Chelsea

For the third year in a row, Barcelona will contest the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, after they defeated Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final tie.

Barcelona won last Saturday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge courtesy of a Caroline Graham Hansen goal, and in Thursday’s second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou, the Norwegian opened the scoring once again.

SHE'S DONE IT AGAIN! 🔥 Carolina Graham Hansen is the first Barca player to score in both legs of a #UWCL semi-final tie 👏 WATCH NOW ⬇️

🇬🇧 https://t.co/Tq3FEGxs04

🇪🇸 https://t.co/rlvRYjcxXG pic.twitter.com/qbDNsv57jm — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) April 27, 2023

That gave Barcelona a commanding lead, and despite an equaliser on the night from Guro Reiten, they held on secure passage to the final in Eindhoven, which takes place on the 3rd of June.

Barcelona defeated Chelsea two years ago, before falling to Lyon in last year’s final. They will hope to make it two out of three in this year’s edition, where they will be facing either Wolfsburg or Arsenal, who are level at 2-2 after their first leg. They face off for their second leg in London on Monday.