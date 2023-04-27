Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany reveals Barcelona talks with Lionel Messi non-existent

Barcelona have declared their desire to bring back Lionel Messi this summer, but they are not yet in a position to negotiate with him. Sporting Director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that Barcelona did not speak with the Argentine on his recent visit to the city.

Messi is out of contract this summer, and thus free to negotiate with any club he wishes. He recently spent several days in the city back in his home in Castelldelfels with his family, where he was seen taking a number of suitcases from Paris back to his house in Catalonia. He also had dinner with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with manager Xavi Hernandez joking that he turned up for the desserts.

Speaking ahead of the Barcelona’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano, Director of Football Mateu Alemany revealed that there had been no contact with him. Sport carried his words from Movistar+.

“He really likes to come and he was in Barcelona for a few days as usual, but there was no contact with him.”

His current club Paris Saint-Germain expect him to leave this summer. Messi has not publicly spoken to his plans this summer, but with negotiations in France on hold, there is growing optimism in Barcelona that by hook or by crook, he will be wearing Blaugrana next season.