Analysis: Evaluating Real Madrid’s 8 “untouchables” for this summer’s transfer window

Over the last couple of years, Real Madrid have built a strong foundation in their first team squad, similar to the way they did so during the 2010s, in which they saw an unparalleled level of success.

Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema remain from that era, but new blood has emerged in recent seasons, which should allow Real Madrid to push on over the next few years.

Club officials will hope to add extra to the squad over the next couple of seasons, starting with Jude Bellingham this summer, while Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe having been rumoured for next summer.

Despite the additions, there is much expected to be much movement on the outgoings side, and ahead of this summer, Sport have reported that eight first team players have been deemed as “untouchable”.

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in world football, alongside the likes of Alisson, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Mike Maignan.

The Belgian international has been incredible for Real Madrid in recent years, which included a man of the match performance in last season’s Champions League final. It is a no-brainer to keep him at the club.

Eder Militao

Aged 25, Militao is already one of the best central defenders in world football, and he has gone to an extra level this season. On top of his excellent defensive displays, he has added goals to his game, scoring seven already in this campaign.

He will surely go from strength to strength over the next few years, and Real Madrid are understandably desperate for him to stay for a long, long time.

David Alaba

David Alaba was an exceptional piece of business for Real Madrid. Signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, the Austrian has been an excellent addition to the squad, adding experience and versatility.

However, this injury issues of late will be a concern to club officials, although Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez have stepped up in his absence. Real Madrid will hope that, going forward, Alaba gets over his fitness struggles.

Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga has been a revelation for Real Madrid in 2023. The 20-year-old has stepped up to the plate with great effect, producing a string of excellent performances in both central midfield and an left back.

Camavinga prefers playing in midfield, but Real Madrid will value his versatility going forward. He has gone to another level this season, and if he keeps it up, he will become one of the best midfielders in world football in no time.

Federico Valverde

Like Camavinga, Valverde has found another level this season, and he has begun to add goals to his game. The Uruguayan is one of the first names on the teamsheet, and with good reason too.

Valverde typically operates in midfield, although he is just as adept as right wing, which is a position that Real Madrid have struggled with at times this season. Going forward, he will surely continue being an exceptional performer.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni has struggled at times during his first season at Real Madrid, but he has plenty of potential to become one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

There have been reports of the club looking to sell him this summer, but it would be an incredibly stupid move if they were to do so. Tchouameni has the ability to hold down a starting place at Real Madrid for many years to come.

Vinicius Junior

It goes without saying that Real Madrid want to keep Vinicius. He has been their most important player this season, steeping up when Karim Benzema has struggled due to injury issues. He has become one of the best players in world football, and being only 22, the best is still to come.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo has had a very good season, even if the numbers do not back it up as much as they should. His general play has been outstanding, although there are doubts whether playing on the right wing is his best position.

Like Vinicius, he is only 22, and given how good he is already, he will surely go on to become one of the best forwards in world football, and Real Madrid are incredibly lucky to have him.