Xavi Hernandez laments Barcelona’s performance in disappointing Rayo Vallecano defeat

For the four successive match, Barcelona failed to win against Rayo Vallecano, falling to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the Spanish capital.

Goals from Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia secured Barcelona’s fate, with a late goal from Robert Lewandowski proving to only be a consolation for the league leaders.

Speaking after the match (via Marca), Xavi Hernandez was frustrated with the performance of his side against Rayo.

“We didn’t play a good game, we weren’t comfortable at any time. We were penalised a lot for the second goal, but we did try until the end.

“We have had faith and courage but Rayo were just victorious. They put a lot of pressure on us and we haven’t felt comfortable at any time. It is a defeat that annoys us.”

Barcelona failed to capitalise on Real Madrid’s defeat to Girona on Tuesday night, and Xavi insisted that there is still a long way to go in the title race.

“The message is simple: there is a lot left. Nothing is done, and La Liga is not won, which I have said it many times.”

Barcelona will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday evening, when they will take on Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images