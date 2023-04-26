Vinicius Junior goes after referee on Twitter following Girona humbling

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has criticised the refereeing following their defeat to Girona on Tuesday, as they were humbled 4-2 at Montilivi.

The Brazilian was on fine form on the night, scoring and assisting in an electric performance for his side, despite more disgraceful racial abuse from the home fans.

He did receive plenty of criticism for his attitude during the game though too, seeking out Girona players and getting involved in numerous cases of dissent with the referee.

After the match, Vinicius complained of the refereeing, with a tweet saying simply La Liga and two laughing while sweating emojis. The tweet he had quoted notes that he was on the floor when a Girona player fired the ball at him, Vinicius appealed to the referee and was booked, while Santi Bueno received no punishment.

However during the incident in question, the ball was still in play, and Bueno was winning a throw-in for Girona.

Vinicius was later fortunate to avoid being sent off. The referee avoided sending Vinicius off despite numerous incidents of dissent in his face, a dive where Vinicius received no contact from a defender, and pushing Bueno over while the game was stopped.