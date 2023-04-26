Villarreal racing to offer new contract to Dani Parejo amid possible summer exit

Dani Parejo has been an outstanding pickup for Villarreal. Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Valencia let him leave for free in 2020, and Los Che have been made to pay in the years since, as he continues to go from strength-to-strength.

Since joining Villarreal, he has been instrumental in their success, which saw them win the Europa League in 2021, while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season. Now aged 34, Parejo is still a key member of the Yellow Submarine.

However, there is a possibility that Parejo could leave this summer after three years with the club. Relevo have reported that, despite his current contract not expiring until next summer, he has an exit clause that would allow him to go for free at the end of this season.

Villarreal do not want that to happen, and they are racing to offer him a new deal in the coming weeks, in order to tie down his future for next season and beyond.

Villarreal will hope that Parejo can lead them to European qualification this season, and they certainly hope that he will stick around to help over the next few years.