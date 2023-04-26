UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin reveals salary cap plans for European elite

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that the governing body in Europe will look to impose a limit on what clubs can spend in the coming years.

Ceferin, who was recently elected to anothr term as President of UEFA, gave an interview to Men in Blazers, in which he spoke to a number of issues in the game. A Champions League final in the United States of America was one of the headlines to come out of the interview, as an issue he would be discussing in the near future. He also declared The Superleague as ‘done’, dismissing it as a product at this point.

Perhaps the biggest change the Slovenian spoke of was a salary cap though, stating that ‘everyone agrees’.

🗣 "In the future we have to seriously think about a salary cap." During Rog's podcast interview with Aleksander Čeferin, the UEFA President talked about instituting a salary cap "as soon as possible" as a means of maintaining greater competitive balance throughout the game. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/IF2wQ2l0tU — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) April 25, 2023

A salary limit would change the face of the game as we know it. One of the major reasons that the Superleague was mooted by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus is the imbalance between teams in the Premier League and elsewhere. Depending on the terms, it could eliminate that argument for the competition.

While it may be utopian, if Barcelona and Real Madrid can reach the upper echelons of this theoretical salary limit, it may also pave the way for a more equitable share of the television rights in La Liga. As Ceferin says though, talks are only beginning now, and getting all of the major players in Europe to agree will be nothing if not difficult.