Taty Castellanos speaks after scoring cuadruple against Real Madrid – ‘I never imagined this’

Girona striker Taty Castellanos deleted his social media just two weeks ago after receiving abuse online for missing a chance against Barcelona. On Tuesday night, he responded in emphatic fashion with perhaps the greatest night in his career yet – a poker against Real Madrid.

Castellanos, who joined Girona on loan last summer, had been contributing to Girona all season and had a total of seven goals in La Liga. Against Los Blancos scored over half of that total, going toe-to-toe with Eder Militao and coming out on top – Castellanos lost his marker for all four goals.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the match, Castellanos explained that such an achievement didn’t even fit in his imagination before the game.

“It was a dream night. We played a great match against a great opponent, one of the best in the world. It is happiness, I never imagined this. Enjoying with the people, my family, the people of Argentina who always support me. That is fundamental.”

Valentín Castellanos: "Ha sido una noche soñada. Jugamos un gran partido contra uno de los mejores del mundo". #LaLiga #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/T3AFMQwatn — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 25, 2023

He was also asked about his previous for scoring pokers – Castellanos netted four against Real Salt Lake while playing for New York City FC.

“They are different leagues, it was a dream to score against Madrid, four you can’t even imagine it. I am very happy for the victory that we needed, one way or another, to look up [table]. We are talking about the best players in the world. We share very well, I am very happy for everything, the people and the boys.”

Castellanos’ former teammates were watching on from New York, imitating his trademark celebration as they did so. It marks not only one of the finest nights in his career, but also in Girona’s history. Los Blanqui-Vermells have only played three seasons in La Liga in their history, and this no doubt was their most impressive victory against Los Blancos, which they now have three of.