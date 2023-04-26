Taty Castellanos reveals plaudits from Real Madrid player after four-goal performance

Taty Castellanos was the star of the show on Tuesday evening, as Girona produced an incredible performance to defeat Real Madrid 4-2.

Castellanos scored all four of the Catalan side’s goals, becoming the first player since 1947 to achieve that feat against Real Madrid in the league.

Castellanos took plenty of plaudits for his performance, and speaking after the match (via Diario AS), he revealed that Eder Militao joined in when the two spoke after the final whistle.

“I went to say hello to Militao, he is a player I like a lot. We hit each other a lot, we had some clashes, but always with respect. He congratulated me and I thanked him very much for his words. He told me that it had been a great game for me.”

Militao had somewhat of an off-day for Real Madrid yesterday, much like the rest of his teammates. However, it takes nothing away from Castellanos’ sensational display, which will live long in the memory for Girona fans.