Real Madrid youngster Andriy Lunin under pressure again after conceding four goals to Girona

Real Madrid’s back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is once again under the microscope after Real Madrid were thumped 4-2 by Girona on Tuesday night.

Thibaut Courtois missed the game at the last minute through gastroentiritis, with Lunin filling in. While he cannot be blamed directly for any of the goals, he did concede four from five shots on target with an expected goals figure of 2.42 (via Understat). Lunin did not impress with his feet on the ball either.

It is highly unfair to compare him to Courtois, but some can’t help but notice the difference between the two. As per Diario AS, Lunin has conceded 13 goals in 12 appearances for Los Blancos this season when Courtois has been injured. On the whole, it is 19 goals in 17 official games, with just four clean sheets in total, against Elche twice, Cacereno and Getafe. It should be pointed out that Real Madrid only managed two clean sheets in La Liga before Christmas, with Lunin responsible for both.

The Ukrainian international is out of contract in 2024, and will have to decide whether to seek his fortunes elsewhere or stay as back-up to Courtois. Real Madrid will look for a sale this summer if he does not renew, something Carlo Ancelotti may back, with reports circulating that he does not have faith in the 24-year-old.