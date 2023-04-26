Real Madrid will keep loanee youngster at the club for one more season

Real Madrid have one of the best youth setups in world football, and it has been shown this season. Castilla are well-placed to gain promotion to the second tier of Spanish football, while Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side have been all-conquering domestically.

Iker Bravo has been a regular member of the former’s squad, although his performances have been fleeting under Raul Gonzalez. Despite this, Real Madrid intend to extend his loan from Bayer Leverkusen for another season, as per Marca.

Club officials value Bravo highly, and they believe that he can be a first team player over the next few years, should they decide to buy him permanently.

However, they have also been unimpressed with his attitude and professionalism, which they expect him to improve during his second season at the club.

Bravo has been a victim of the terrific performances of Sergio Arribas and Alvaro Rodriguez this season, but he will hope to kick on next year, as he targets staying with Real Madrid on a permanent basis.