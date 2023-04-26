Real Madrid stop youngster from playing in this summer’s U20 World Cup

Next month, some of the best young players in world football will congregate in Argentina for the 2023 U20 World Cup. The tournament begins on the 20th of May, with the final scheduled for the 11th of June.

However, one player that won’t be there is Alvaro Rodriguez, despite Uruguay having called him up to participate in the competition. Real Madrid have decided against releasing him, and he will instead stay at the club during that period, as per MD.

Rodriguez is an important member of Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla side that are chasing promotion to the second tier of Spanish football, while he may he required for the first team, whom he has featured for in recent months. They do not want him to be unavailable for either side during the period of the U20 World Cup.

With an intense season run-in, which will see Real Madrid compete in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, it is understandable that they want to have all their options available to them.