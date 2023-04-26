Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior suffers more racist abuse against Girona

Vinicius Junior has once again been the victim of racism, after he received abuse on multiple occasions from Girona fans during Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat at Montilivi on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian was in electric form all night, scoring and assisting for his side. Vinicius was also involved in a number of confrontations with Girona players too

He was also seen brushing off the Real Madrid shirt in the direction of the Girona fans at one point, a show of disdain which takes on a different light when considering the coniditions.

Various videos have emerged which appear to show Girona fans mimicking monkey sounds towards Vinicius.

A ver si conseguimos que el @GironaFC @LaLiga @mossos @policia consiguen identificar a este impresentable racista que en el minuto 53, mientras a Vini le dicen de todo desde la grada, le hace el sonido del simio. pic.twitter.com/3lFIOhOBiv — Fanáticos RMCF 🟣 (@Fanaticos_RMCF) April 25, 2023

This occurred after other clips which appear to show Girona fans chanting ‘monkey’ at him.

Girona fans are chanting "MONKEY" towards Vinicius Jr 🤬 pic.twitter.com/v7DkecRlFQ — ًَ (@ViniXtra_) April 25, 2023

Racial abuse has become far too common for Vinicius this season, with a number of people calling for harsher punishments for fans involved.

As a general rule across six or seven incidents, fans have been banned from sporting events for a year, and fined €4k. This appears not to be the deterrent that the authoritities believe it to be. La Liga are yet to comment on the chants at Montilivi.