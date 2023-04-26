Real Betis to confirm appointment of former Barcelona Sporting Director

Real Betis are set to appoint a new sporting director over two months after Antonio Cordon left his position in Seville. According to Relevo amongst others, Ramon Planes will be appointed shortly.

Planes exercised as Technical Secretary and Scout at Barcelona over a number of years, and is credited with the signings of Ronald Araujo and Pedri during his time at the Blaugrana. Over the past nine months he has been at Getafe, but in March the two parties agreed to rescind his contract.

The 55-year-old recently spoke publicly to Betis’ interest confirming that their offer was the strongest at the time. The pair have been in negotiations for some time, but appear to have worked out their differences. Betis also recently dismissed two of Cordon’s former staff members, presumably to make way for Planes and assistant Jose Maria Barba.

Planes’ good reputation is earned. He has a history as one of the brighter scouts in Spain, and will bring plenty of experience to Betis. As has been the case for Los Verdiblancos in recent years, the challenge for Planes will be bringing in quality players within a tight budget at Heliopolis.