Predicted XIs Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona: Eric Garcia to start, Sergio Busquets to drop out

Barcelona travel to Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night, with the prospect of a fiery Vallecas awaiting them at 22:00 CEST. Los Franjirrojos have sold out every home game in 2023 so far, and Barcelona looks as if it will be no different.

The Blaugreana come into the match on a high having beaten neighbours Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the weekend. That goal was scored by Ferran Torres and assisted by Raphinha, and Sport expect Xavi Hernandez to repeat the same front three. Where there will be changes is in midfield, where Sergio Busquets will drop out to make way for Pedri, with Frenkie de Jong in the pivot role.

They also expect Eric Garcia to join the defence in place of Marcos Alonso, and Jordi Alba to take Alejandro Balde’s place on the left side. Xavi has confirmed that Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen will return at the weekend, Sergi Roberto remains absent and 15-year-old Lamine Yamal is back in the squad.

MD predict a different line-up, with Franck Kessie in midfield and Garcia as a pivot alongside Pedri. Gavi would move into attack – it seems clear Busquets and Balde will be rested.

Andoni Iraola has Alvaro Garcia and Alejandro Catena back from suspension, but has lost midfielder Santi Comesana to the same fate. Pathe Ciss or Unai Lopez are likely to start instead, with Sergio Camello set to start ahead of Raul de Tomas.