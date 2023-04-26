Paris Saint-Germain expect Lionel Messi to leave this summer

Lionel Messi’s future has been the cause of significant speculation over the last few months, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season.

Messi has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, and there has been speculation of increasingly confidence among club officials that a deal can be pulled off, despite their current financial difficulties.

He can leave as a free agent this summer, and that could well be the case, as a renewal at PSG appears to be looking increasingly unlikely at this stage. This would suit Barcelona as they would forego paying a transfer fee.

Le Parisien (via Diario AS) have reported that PSG do not expect Messi to sign a new contract with them, meaning that he would leave the club at the end of the season, thus opening the door to a potential homecoming at Barcelona.

Messi was spotted in Barcelona earlier this week, seemingly visiting friends after being granted extra days off by PSG. However, it is looking increasingly likely that he could be returning to the city on a permanent basis from the summer.