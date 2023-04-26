Monchi waiting patiently as Fabrizio Romano confirms lack of interest in Sevilla forward

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi is always open to a profitable sale, but it looks as if he might be scratching his head to bring inn funds this summer.

Los Nervionenses are at risk of missing out on European football for the first time in a decade, with just eight games left and an eight point gap to Athletic Club in seventh, it looks as if their only route back into Europe is via Europa League victory.

If they do so, Sevilla may well look to move on one or two of their higher value players in order to balance the books. Youssef En-Nesyri has been linked to a Premier League move previously, but that interest eased off. However he is back in form, and has 15 goals for the season now, sparking rumours he might be the sacrificial lamb for Monchi this summer.

However speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that as of now, there is no interest in the Moroccan forward.

“At the moment it’s still quiet, nothing is happening around En-Nesyri. He was close to West Ham move in the past, yes; not to other UK clubs,” he explained on his Substack Column.

En-Nesyri has all of the attributes to cause defences trouble, with a prodigious leap, pace and strength in his favour. Also hard-working, his big issue has been finishing in his career, but has gone on streaks of form that suggest he can take that next step. How much Monchi will demand for that potential is perhaps the pertinent question ahead of this summer.