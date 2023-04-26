Girona manager Michel Sanchez has singled out rising star Arnau Martinez for special praise after his performance against Real Madrid, and in particular Vinicius Junior.

Arnau did a good job of keeping Vinicius under wraps in the first tie at the Santiago Bernabeu. However many would argue that the Brazilian had the beating of the defender in Catalonia.

Speaking to Marca after the match however, Michel highlighted one particular aspect of his performance.

“I think that, except on a couple of occasions, we have been able to control him well thanks to Arnau, who is only 19 years old but is very intelligent, and he helps.”

He went on to praise Vinicius highly, explaining to the Brazilian that it was only his quality that drew so many fouls from his own players. However he also pointed out Arnau’s intelligence at staying on the pitch against Vinicius, who was electric, after picking up a booking in the 43rd minute.

“The linesman was telling me that if they continued like this, one of the two was going to see the second yellow. I was calm because Arnau is very intelligent. But that was where it ended, we have seen it after the game, and everything is fine.”

Arnau had been strongly linked to Barcelona earlier in the season, but it appears Atletico Madrid have moved into pole position of late. At just 20, Arnau is one of the brightest right-backs in Spain, and has gone from strength to strength this season.