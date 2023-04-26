Gavi post on Instagram infuriates Madridistas

Barcelona midfielder Gavi might just be 18, but he certainly understands how to endear himself to his fans – and how to do the opposite with Real Madrid fans.

Los Blancos suffered a humbling evening on Tuesday night, with Girona ripping apart their defence in a 4-2 victory over them. The Catalan side have a 50% win rate against Real Madrid and have taken four points off them this season, after a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the season.

Just minutes after their defeat, Barcelona’s young star posted a story on his Instagram with two smiley faces. As pointed out by MD, this was taken poorly by many Madridistas to be taking joy in their loss, which did not go down well.

It would be a remarkable coincidence if it was not related. But whether it was or not, it is not worthy of too much ire one way or another.

Gavi has been targeted in the media of late for his full-blooded play, with some complaining that he gets lenient treatment from referees. He was booked in the second minute against Getafe two weekends ago, which would suggest that either the leniency is unfounded, or that campaign has been successful in removing any such light treatment.