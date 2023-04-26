European wonderkid confirms his desire to play for Barcelona

Barcelona’s scouts will be well aware of the emerging talent in the European football landscape, and they will no doubt have taken notice of Mexx Meerdink’s performances for AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League.

Meerdink was part of the Alkmaar’s U19 side that won the competition, defeating Hajduk Split in Monday’s final. He scored twice against the Croatian outfit, while also scoring against Barcelona and Real Madrid’s U19 sides in the knockout stages.

Speaking after Monday’s victory, Meerdink confessed this desire to play for Barcelona in the future, as per Khalid & Sophie (via Sport).

“The club in which I would like to play? Barcelona.”

Meerdink has featured for Alkmaar’s first team on occasion this season, although he is yet to score in the Eredivisie as of yet. However, he appears to have a very bright future ahead of him, and Barcelona will no doubt be keeping tabs on his progress over the next few years.