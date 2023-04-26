Barcelona to hike prices to for season ticket holders during stadium move from Camp Nou to Montjuic

Barcelona will raise the price of tickets for their season ticket holders next season as they move to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic. The club plan to be there until November of 2024.

Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort spoke to the media on Tuesday about the club’s plans for season tickets during the move. She revealed that 27,000 of the 49,472 available to members would be given to priority members who have attended 85% of games over the last season. After that, the season tickets will be available for all members, with season ticket places for Camp Nou being suspended for the coming season.

The capacity at Montjuic is around half of Camp Nou, totalling 55,000. Just under 10,000 of the seats will have reduced visibility of between 80% and 100%.

Fort also revealed that the prices would be going up, as per Sport. She argued that as a different product, the prices would be different.

The cheapest tickets (€325) are over double the cheapest at Camp Nou, and are only 600 or so available to the singing section fans. The next cheapest are €506, compared to €144 during the 2022-23 season. The most expensive tickets for the 2023-24 season will be €1,738, compared to €1,191 this season.

As is the norm, price rises will bring with them criticism, especially during a time of economic austerity for many. Many have pointed out though that the product at the Lluis Companys will be worse than that at Camp Nou, yet significantly more expensive, accusing the club of dishonesty in terms of what they are telling the members.