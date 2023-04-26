Barcelona remove right back target from this summer’s transfer plans

Barcelona have struggled at right back for several years now, ever since Dani Alves first left the club back in 2016. Since then, several players have come, and subsequently gone, having failed to make the grade.

At present, Barcelona do not even have a natural right back in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, with Jules Kounde having been utilised there for most of the season, despite his preference being to play in central defence.

With their financial issues still remaining, it could be difficult to sign a new right back this summer, and MD have reported that one player they definitely won’t pursue is Juan Foyth. The Villarreal defender has impressed Barcelona officials this season, and he is reportedly Xavi’s top pick to reinforce the right back position.

However, with Villarreal likely to demand his release clause, which reportedly sits at €60m, this would rule out Barcelona from being able to make a move.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona approach their search for a new right back. Kounde has impressed in the position this season, but club officials will surely hope to secure the services of a natural replacement as soon as they possibly can.