Barcelona nearing dream La Liga scenario for fans in title run-in

Barcelona are closing in on a first La Liga title in four years this season, with an 11-point gap to Real Madrid and eight games to play. Just four wins away from the title, some fans are already doing the maths on when they will be crowned as league champions.

Following Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat to Girona, Barcelona have the opportunity to widen the gap to fourteen with a win over Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

If they do so, a sweet scenario may emerge for the Blaugrana fans. Should Los Blancos win their next two games (Almeria and Real Sociedad), and Barcelona win their two coming fixtures after Rayo (Real Betis and Osasuna), it would set up a situation where they could secure the title away at the RCDE Stadium – home of rivals Espanyol. MD point out that this would be a fun way to top off the season for those keen on sticking it to their rivals.

It would be a particularly painful day for Espanyol should it come to pass. Los Pericos are battling relegation and find themselves two points off safety in 19th place. They are likely to be fighting until the end, and defeat to Barcelona would especially bitter on two fronts.