Barcelona and Real Madrid stars among nominees for April’s La Liga Player of the Month

April has been another captivating month in La Liga. Barcelona remain on course to secure their first league title in four years, while the European race continues to hot up, as does the relegation battle.

There have been many standout players over the month, with the best seven being named as nominees for EA Sports’ Player of the Month award.

Barcelona have failed to concede a goal in April so far, and Ronald Araujo has been a big part of the reason why. The Uruguayan, who also registered an assist against Elche, is included alongside Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, who has three goals and three assists this month.

Antoine Griezmann has also been nominated for his excellent performances for Atletico Madrid, alongside Inaki Williams, who has spearheaded Athletic Club’s recent resurgence. Youssef En-Nesyri, who has three goals so far in April, is also among the nominees.

Mallorca’s Kang-in Lee and Real Valladolid’s Selim Amallah round off the rest of the candidates for the award, which is likely to be announced next week.