Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas set to return to action against Chelsea after nearly ten months out

Barcelona star and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is set to return to action after nearly ten months out through an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Putellas, 29, is the current hold of the FIFA Best award too after a stellar season with Barcelona Femeni, in which they once again secured the league last season. However in the prime of her career, she suffered an serious injury which has kept her out since last summer.

She returns for the closing stages of their season, receiving the medical green light the day before the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. Barcelona face Chelsea with a one-goal advantage from the first leg, with around 70,000 expected at Camp Nou to roar them over the line. Manager Jonatan Giraldez told the media earlier that she had a chance to make the squad depending on how training went later that day, as per MD.

Barcelona will face one of Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the final if they make it through, with the potential for Putellas to make that match too. Barcelona can also secure their eighth straight league title with a win over Sporting de Huelva this weekend.

Putellas return is a major boost for Barcelona and the fans though, being both their captain and the symbol of this side prior to her injury.