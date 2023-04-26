Atletico Madrid to debut blue and white kit to celebrate 120th anniversary

Atletico Madrid will wear a special edition blue and white kit to mark the club’s anniversary this evening, as they take on Real Mallorca at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos were formerly Los Blanquiazules, wearing a blue and white strip for the first eight years of their existence until 1911. It mimicked the same colours, and subsequent change, as Athletic Club, being as Atletico were founded by Basque students in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid turn 103 years of age on the Wednesday and have put together outfit to pay homage to their roots. The badge will also be modified to its original design.

The kit is one of a number of celebratory actions being undertaken to mark the milestone, with events, music and food around the Metropolitano ahead of the game, which kicks off at 19:30 CEST on Wednesday. 60,000 red and white flags are also to be distributed in the stands ahead of the match.