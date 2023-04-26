Atletico Madrid restart negotiations with top right-back target

Atletico Madrid are looking to strengthen their full-back position this summer, and it appears they have seen enough to up their offer for their top target.

Los Rojiblancos have Mario Hermoso or Reinildo Mandava operating as a left-back or left central defender, with Yannick Carrasco on one side. Nahuel Molina has locked down the other. However with both Sergio Reguilon and Matt Doherty set to return to Tottenham Hotspur after their loans end, Atletico want more depth in both positions.

According to Relevo, Los Colchoneros have returned to negotiations for Arnau Martinez of Girona. The two clubs were in talks earlier in the season, but it appears Atleti have come back to the table after a break in negotations.

Arnau has a clause of €20m, but Atleti hope to extract him for less than that fee. While both sides remain somewhat distant on price currently, there is optimism on both sides that a deal will get down, with Martinez himself keen on a move.

Recently singled out for praise by manager Michel Sanchez after Girona’s victory over Real Madrid, Arnau has played 29 times this season. With three goals and three assists, he has more direct goal contributions than any other full-back in Spain.

🅰️Asistencia hoy de Arnau Martínez (20) contra el Real Madrid. Laterales de La Liga 22/23 con más G/A: 6 Arnau Martínez (3G+3A)

6 Óscar de Marcos (1G+5A)

6 Brian Oliván (1G+5A)

5 Pablo Maffeo (1G+4A)

5 Alejandro Balde (5A) pic.twitter.com/0Nm9i74yVL — Selección-Rojita (@SeleccionRojita) April 25, 2023

Formerly of La Masia, Arnau was also linked to Barcelona earlier in the season, but those rumours have died down, and Atleti now appear to be in pole posiition.