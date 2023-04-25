Xavi Hernandez confirms injured Barcelona stars will return against Real Betis

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that they will almost be back to full strength if they do not suffer further injury problems this week. Danish defender Andreas Christensen and French winger Ousmane Dembele are the only missing players from their squad with the exception of Sergi Roberto.

The Barcelona coach was asked about Dembele’s state of health after he was left out of the squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, but he confirmed Dembele would be returning shortly.

“Saturday, don’t worry, he will be back Saturday. Both him and Andreas will be back on Saturday, he’s perfect,” Xavi told the press.

Real Betis visit Camp Nou on Saturday night as they look to continue their challenge for the top four spot. Dembele has been out of action for almost three months since injuring himself against Girona, with his recovery going far slower than expected. Christensen has been out of action since late March after his own muscle issue he suffered on international duty.

Against Rayo Vallecano he will instead have 15-year-old Lamine Yamal at his disposal. Yamal did not make it off the bench on Sunday against Atletico Madrid after being included in the senior squad for the first team, but Xavi could hand him a debut against Rayo.

Image via AP Photo/Joan Monfort