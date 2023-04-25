WATCH: Taty Castellanos nets his fourth as Girona run riot over Real Madrid

If Real Madrid had any hopes of retaining their La Liga crown, they have surely been extinguished now, with defeat looming against Girona in Catalonia.

Missing Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid still would have fancied their chances of securing three points, but they have been blown away by Taty Castellanos. The Argentine netted twice in the first half, and has now scored another two in the second, either side of a Vinicius Junior strike.

His fourth came from a short corner, with the result cross being headed beyond Andriy Lunin.

Four goals for Girona, four goals for Taty Castellanos! 🤯🇦🇷 What a performance this is by the home side against Madrid 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/XMVN78enLs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 25, 2023

Castellanos has become just the fifth player in history to score four goals against Real Madrid in one match, with Josep Samitier (Barcelona), Eulogio Martinez (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Real Zaragoza) and Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund) also having done so.

It has been a disastrous evening for Real Madrid, who will now have to bounce back against Almeria on Saturday, with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City just two weeks away.