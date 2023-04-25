WATCH: Taty Castellanos completes hat-trick as Girona restore two-goal lead against Real Madrid

Girona have made a flying start to the second half of their match against Real Madrid, re-establishing their two-goal lead inside the first 60 seconds of the second period.

The hosts started the game very brightly, and raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 25 minutes, with both goals coming from Taty Castellanos. However, Vinicius Junior did half the arrears before half time.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, Castellanos has now completed his hat-trick to make it 3-1, capping off a sensational performance. A cross from the right fell into his path six yards out, and the Argentine made no mistake.

Taty Castellanos hattrick! ⚽⚽⚽ Girona regain their two-goal lead against Madrid shortly after the restart! 🔥#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/w5s2RYoXLa — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 25, 2023

CASTELLANOS HAS HIS HAT TRICK AGAINST MADRID 😱 pic.twitter.com/8nWhINKXoI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2023

Castellanos has taken his La Liga to 10 goals with the treble against Real Madrid, with Girona on course to move back into the top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti will be desperately disappointed with the performance of his Real Madrid side, whose four-match winning streak looks to be coming to an abrupt end.